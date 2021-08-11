End of an ERA: The Bretton Woods System and Gold Standard Exchange

Aug. 15 marked the 50th anniversary of President Nixon terminating the Bretton Woods agreement. A global monetary management system that was initially established in 1944, intending to stabilize exchange rates, the agreement assigned the U.S. dollar as the world reserve currency backed by a fixed-price gold standard. By the early 1970s the fiscal pressures of having the money supply restricted became too taxing for the U.S. government. The expenditures of the Vietnam War and other programs made a gold standard far too constraining. Utilizing taxation to fund such costly programs would have been tantamount to political suicide. In 1971, Nixon squashed the Bretton Woods agreement, divorcing the dollar from gold, therefore allowing for the U.S. money supply to expand with few limitations. Outside of a few supply management rules implemented by the Federal Reserve, these rules have done nothing to reverse the collective depreciation of the dollar over the past five decades.