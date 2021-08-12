Marysville students start school

Marysville Joint Unified School District began the first day of classes Wednesday, however some parents expressed mixed concerns about safety measures put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The streets were filled with traffic, laughter and noise as Mary Covillaud Elementary School started its first day of classes at 8:10 a.m. after a full year of online learning. Parents were able to drop off their children beyond the front of the gate but will no longer be able to enter the campus area due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, unless they acquire a guest pass.

According to Covillaud Elementary principal Kari Ylst, students are required to wear a mask indoors during class time. Also, there will be limited visitor contact and constant hand washing is encouraged. Ylst said there were an estimated 506 students who attended the first day and only 11 absences. She said there are a few families who decided to stay online.

“The first day back was fantastic,” said Ylst. “All the kids were so happy to be back together and to be able to play and see each other in the classroom.”

Ylst said the orientation held Tuesday helped ease learners and families into the transition of returning back to school. She is looking forward to the Friday Flagpole celebration recognizing student success to get students back into the past school structure.

Parent Elizabeth Natalia, who has four children enrolled in the school district, expressed her concern over mask usage. According to Natalia, two of her children became sick last year due to their severe allergies caused by the constant mask usage during hybrid learning. Although Natalia is worried about it occurring again, her family is thrilled to be back to in-person learning.

“I actually noticed a huge improvement toward the end of the year, when they went back to campus,” said Natalia. “They were doing at first the two days and then the four days on campus, they started to improve and just being able to see and know how much better they’re going to be now that they’re in school full time, I’m excited.”

Carina Cortez, mother of three students in the MJUSD, was eager to drop off her fourth-grade daughter but also felt nervous due to the growing COVID variant cases in surrounding counties.

“It worries me,” said Cortez. “I did vaccinate my oldest and my husband and I are vaccinated. I was not able to vaccinate her. So, you know, her exposing us a little bit more makes me nervous.”

Cortez said she would like the school district to keep up with its consistency in safety measures against COVID-19 as she reminded her children about constantly washing their hands, using hand sanitizer and not touching their mouths.

Despite her unease, Cortez said it was hard to keep her youngest daughter on track last year during web-based learning due to not being able to stay home to guide her. Nevertheless, she is confident her daughter is ready for school.

“She enjoys the father-daughter dance. We’ll see if they do that this year,” said Cortez. “We’ve been massive fans of a teacher that’s been here for many years, Ms. Nagle, a first-grade teacher. It’s always nice to see her.”