CDFW and NOAA revive drought initiative to protect fish

By Appeal Staff Report
Posted by 
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 6 days ago

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries announced Tuesday a voluntary drought initiative to protect populations of salmon, steelhead and sturgeon from the unprecedented drought occurring in California.

Under the initiative, water users can enter into agreements with CDFW and NOAA Fisheries to maintain enough water for fish spawning and survival, and collaborative actions like fish rescue, relocation, monitoring and habitat restoration, according to a CDFW news release.

In exchange, landowners and water users will benefit from a simplified permitting process of the federal and state endangered species laws and may receive incidental take authorizations for California Endangered Species Act (CESA)-listed fish in case a participant unintentionally takes a listed fish species. Individual agreements under the initiative expire on Dec. 31 and may be renewed on an annual basis. Prospective participants can enroll at any time.

In 2014, CDFW worked with a company in Tehama County that provided access through its properties for fish population monitoring and provided flows in the creek for the benefit of spring-run Chinook salmon. Unlike a similar initiative in 2014, the new drought initiative does not expire and can be updated by the agencies at any time, according to the release.

The ongoing initiative allows for agreements in any watershed within the state containing salmon, steelhead or sturgeon listed under the federal Endangered Species Act or CESA, when determined a high priority by CDFW or NOAA Fisheries. The initiative is separate from actions taken by the State Water Resources Control Board and individual agreements cannot supersede water right priorities under the authority of the water board.

“NOAA and CDFW have found that open dialogue with drought-affected landowners or water users regarding voluntary steps to reduce significant risks to federal- and state-listed species from drought has been an effective way to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes,” CDFW Director Charlton Bonham said in the release.

Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
