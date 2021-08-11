Adult Softball League at Paloma Park
The city of Peoria is proud to announce the Paloma Community Park Adult Softball League. The league is a coed social/friendly league that focuses on healthy competition and social interaction, and will take place on Friday and Sunday evenings. The program is designed for adults who have little or no softball experience, as well as adults who have played on a competitive softball or baseball league prior. The Friday league begins Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. and the Sunday league begins Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. Visit www.peoriaaz.gov/sports, email sports@peoriaaz.gov or call 623-773-8600 for details.
