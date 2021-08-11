Adult Softball League at Paloma Park

Rock Landscaping completed their undefeated season with a shutout, mercy win over First Stop Base Camp (FSBC). Rock is poised to repeat as league champs, although this is their first No. 1 seed. FSBC started out strong, loading the bases but stranded the runners without scoring. Rock put two runners on but left them there as well. The second inning saw FSBC go down 1-2-3 but Rock had a hit parade with five singles leading to a 3-0 lead. FSBC managed one runner in the third inning but Rock continued to shine, this time with seven hits leading to four runs and a 7-0 lead.