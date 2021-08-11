Cancel
Peoria, Arizona

Adult Softball League at Paloma Park

By Peoria Reporter
 8 days ago

The city of Peoria is proud to announce the Paloma Community Park Adult Softball League. The league is a coed social/friendly league that focuses on healthy competition and social interaction, and will take place on Friday and Sunday evenings. The program is designed for adults who have little or no softball experience, as well as adults who have played on a competitive softball or baseball league prior. The Friday league begins Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. and the Sunday league begins Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. Visit www.peoriaaz.gov/sports, email sports@peoriaaz.gov or call 623-773-8600 for details.

Peoria /piˈɔːriə/ is a city in Maricopa and Yavapai counties in the state of Arizona. Most of the city is located in Maricopa County, while a tiny portion in the north is in Yavapai County. It is a major suburb of Phoenix. According to 2019 Census Bureau estimates, the population of the city is 175,961.

