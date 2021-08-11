Cancel
Arizona Broadway Theatre Presents 'The Spitfire Grill'

By Peoria Reporter
Peoria, Arizona
Peoria, Arizona
 8 days ago

The Arizona Broadway Theatre is hosting the "Spitfire Grill" musical from Aug. 13-Sept. 5, 2021. The musical follows Percy Talbot as she is released from a five-year prison sentence and begins work at the Spitfire Grill, which is up for sale. Seeing little interest for a new owner, Percy encourages the owner to raffle it off with an essay contest. With its roots in blues and folk music, this soaring score creates a musical triumph that celebrates second chances and the lasting impact one person can make in a life. To purchase tickets, visit www.azbroadway.org.

Peoria, Arizona

Peoria, Arizona

