Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Needs Assessment Survey

In addition, in August the SAN ANSELMO LIVE! music series began with shows on the Town Hall lawn and the Creek Park stage each night. These events are very well attended. Over the past two weekends, vehicles have remained in the event area, which is on San Anselmo Avenue between Tamalpais and Tunstead Avenues, after the events got underway. No Parking signage for the event is visible on both sides of the street. It creates a dangerous condition when cars remain in the closure area as adults and children are in the street with the expectation that it is free of moving vehicles.