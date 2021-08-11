Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Needs Assessment Survey
Peoria’s Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Department is conducting a survey to establish priorities for the future development of parks, recreation and library facilities, programs and services. The information obtained in this survey will be used to update the Master Plan. Public input and ideas are important. The planning process relies on receiving input from our residents, to form our goals and objectives for the next decade. With this plan, the city strives to enrich the future of the community and have a positive effect on Peoria’s quality of life. To take the survey, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/survey. The survey must be completed by Aug. 15, 2021.
