Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Needs Assessment Survey

By Peoria Reporter
Posted by 
Peoria, Arizona
 8 days ago

Peoria’s Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Department is conducting a survey to establish priorities for the future development of parks, recreation and library facilities, programs and services. The information obtained in this survey will be used to update the Master Plan. Public input and ideas are important. The planning process relies on receiving input from our residents, to form our goals and objectives for the next decade. With this plan, the city strives to enrich the future of the community and have a positive effect on Peoria’s quality of life. To take the survey, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/survey. The survey must be completed by Aug. 15, 2021.

ABOUT

Peoria /piˈɔːriə/ is a city in Maricopa and Yavapai counties in the state of Arizona. Most of the city is located in Maricopa County, while a tiny portion in the north is in Yavapai County. It is a major suburb of Phoenix. According to 2019 Census Bureau estimates, the population of the city is 175,961.

