Politics

Pop-Up Peoria at Park West Announces August Classes

By Peoria Reporter
Peoria, Arizona
 8 days ago

Pop-Up Peoria is a unique, innovative community engagement space created by the city of Peoria and CIRE Equity. Visit Pop-Up Peoria at Park West to connect with artists, creatives, entrepreneurs, and experts in a variety of activities, programs, and interactive experiences. Upcoming events include preschool and children’s story time, business support for Latinas, and an entrepreneurship day. For the full program schedule, check out www.popuppeoria.com.

Peoria /piˈɔːriə/ is a city in Maricopa and Yavapai counties in the state of Arizona. Most of the city is located in Maricopa County, while a tiny portion in the north is in Yavapai County. It is a major suburb of Phoenix. According to 2019 Census Bureau estimates, the population of the city is 175,961.

