Pop-Up Peoria at Park West Announces August Classes
Pop-Up Peoria is a unique, innovative community engagement space created by the city of Peoria and CIRE Equity. Visit Pop-Up Peoria at Park West to connect with artists, creatives, entrepreneurs, and experts in a variety of activities, programs, and interactive experiences. Upcoming events include preschool and children’s story time, business support for Latinas, and an entrepreneurship day. For the full program schedule, check out www.popuppeoria.com.
