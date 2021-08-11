Pop-Up Peoria at Park West Announces August Classes

The City of Madison has a yearlong lease on two storefronts in the heart of downtown, and might want your business to take up occupancy. Office of Business Resources Manager Saran Ouk said the two vacant storefronts at 440 and 444 State Street, owned by JD McCormick Properties, will each house two or three pop-up shops owned by people from traditionally marginalized communities. The lease rate will be calculated on a sliding scale based on income.