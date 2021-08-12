Cancel
Marysville, CA

Tyler Rich returns home to headline The Event

By Lynzie Lowe / llowe@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
 6 days ago
Yuba City Native Tyler Rich is the headliner of the ninth annual The Event music festival, held Friday at Peachtree Golf and Country Club. Courtesy photo

After hitting 300 million streams worldwide recently, Yuba City native Tyler Rich will kick off his fall headliner tour right here in the Yuba-Sutter region Friday at the ninth annual The Event music festival.

“Thank y’all so much for being a part of this family with me,” said Rich in a statement to his fans. “Music has been the only thing to get me through this crazy life, and all of you mean the damn world to me.”

The festival will be held at Peach Tree Golf and Country Club, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Rd. in Marysville, starting at 5:30 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

“The show will be held on the driving range again, so there will be plenty of room to spread out, social distance if you need to, and enjoy a night of great music,” said John Cassidy, CEO of Sierra Central Credit Union and the director of The Event.

Joining Rich on stage for a full night of country music will be Temecula Road accompanied by show opener Kaylee Starr, who is also a native of the area.

Those with tickets to Friday night’s show are also invited back to the driving range Saturday night as CCSeageR and local favorite Guilty Again hit the stage, starting at 6 p.m.

Those that do not have tickets for Friday night’s performance can also purchase tickets for Saturday night at https://tinyurl.com/j6tuhts for $10.

Individual and group tickets for Friday night’s performance range in price from $60 to $600 and can be purchased online while supplies last.

According to Cassidy, there has been great interest in the festival this year from both attendees and sponsors.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/45k3xcfv.

Marysville, CA
