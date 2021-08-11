Cancel
Orlando, FL

$316,900 - 10841 William And Mary Court, Orlando, FL 32821

mymetrocity.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to this move-in-ready 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single-family home in the community of Windmill Pointe in Orlando. This home features an open concept floorplan with a combination living and dining room. The kitchen boasts formica countertops, stainless steel appliances, and wood cabinetry. The hallway near the front of the home leads to the spacious primary bedroom, walk-in closet, and private bathroom. Outside the primary bedroom is another bedroom and a full bathroom. Sliding glass doors from the dining area opens to the enclosed sunroom. Off the living room is additional space that can be flexed to den/office. This home features a 1-car garage, tile roof, covered front porch, and is conveniently located within minutes to major roadways, shopping, restaurants, professional services, and theme parks.

www.mymetrocity.com

