Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) is a Texas company that sells itself as a leader in business process automation. The XELA stock price is down 8.6% in the last six months. The current company is the result of a 2017 tie-up of three companies which now suffers from crushing debts. Exela is still around thanks to investors who let it issue new shares to pay down those debts. Yet, it’s hard to see Exela clearing over $1.5 billion of long-term debt when the market cap is $157 million.