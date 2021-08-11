Dorothy A. Maleski, 92, of Avoca, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton. She was born in Avoca, April 4, 1929 and was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Gutowski) Danilovitz. Dorothy’s mother passed away during the birthing process, and Dorothy was also preceded in death by her grandmother who raised her, Pearl Gutowski; and her second mother, Helen (Gutowski) Danilovitz, who treated her like a daughter.