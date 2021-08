Longoria (shoulder) could be activated from the 10-day injured list as soon as Wednesday against Arizona, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Longoria has played in four games with Triple-A Sacramento since beginning a rehab assignment last Thursday. The club has yet to determine when the third baseman will be activated, and there's still a possibility he plays in more games with Sacramento before he returns to the active roster. That said, the club is at least considering reinstating Longoria in time for Wednesday's game. The 35-year-old could be in line for a reduced role when he returns from a two-month absence, as Kris Bryant will likely continue to get some of his starts at third base down the stretch.