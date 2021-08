There's something particularly satisfying about shopping for fall: Maybe it's that we're more willing to get a little spend-y when it comes to coats and boots, because these are investment pieces we know we'll be living in as soon as the temperature drops. Or perhaps it's because the season is brimming with nostalgia for the back-to-school wardrobe stock-ups of our childhoods. It could also be that we'd rather bundle up in cozy cashmere than sweat in denim cutoffs. Whatever the case, we at Fashionista can't wait to splurge on some cold-weather goodies.