Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

News of the Weird 8/12/21

inweekly.net
 7 days ago

Surprise! Olympic equestrians competing in the jumping qualifier on Aug. 3 had to overcome a particularly spooky obstacle, the Associated Press reported. The jumps and barriers are decorated in Japanese themes, and next to No. 10 is a lifesize, crouching sumo wrestler that horses and riders approach from behind. “As you come around, you see a big guy’s (butt),” explained British rider Harry Charles. Several of the horses in the competition pulled up before the jump, including Vancouver de Lanlore, ridden by Penelope Leprevost of France. Balking at an obstacle earns penalty points, affecting a team’s entry into the finals. “You know, horses don’t want to see a guy, like, looking intense next to a jump, looking like he’s ready to fight you,” said Teddy Vlock of Israel. But Scott Brash of Britain was nonchalant: “To be honest, you expect (flashy course designs) in the Olympic Games. If it was just plain old jumps, it’d be just like any other week.” UPDATE: On Aug. 6, the AP reported that the sumo wrestler was removed from the obstacle course, along with a nearby patch of cherry trees that riders thought might be spooking the horses.

inweekly.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maine State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Brash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#Choking#Olympics#Weather#The Associated Press#Japanese#British#Ap#Cnn#Weavers#Frontier Airlines#Fox News#The Bangor Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Miami, OKkoamnewsnow.com

KOAM News to Know (8/12/21)

KABUL, Afghanistan – The Taliban is threatening to seize Afghanistan’s capital less than three weeks before U-S troops leave the country. The group already controls roughly two-thirds of the nation’s provinces. Despite the Taliban’s gains, the White House says the military withdrawal will proceed as planned. MIAMI, Fla. – Tropical...
BusinessPosted by
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
West Palm Beach, FLhotnewhiphop.com

Rapper Money Mitch Kills Himself Following Shootout With Police: Report

Several artists are mourning the death of Florida rapper Money Mitch today (July 27), including Lil Baby. Although reports about Money Mitch, whose real name has been identified as both Marcus Pettis and Mitchell Holmes in conflicting articles, have surfaced this week, it is reported by several sources that the 23-year-old rapper was found dead back on July 23. Mitch was reportedly riding in an Uber in West Palm Beach, Florida when the car was pulled over for a traffic violation. It is stated that he jumped out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officers who, in turn, returned fire.
Alabama StatePosted by
People

Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is strongly urging residents of her state to get the coronavirus vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. In an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post, the 76-year-old Republican blasted anyone who is "pushing fake news and conspiracy theories about this vaccine," accusing them of being "reckless" and "causing great harm to people."
Utah Statetoofab.com

Man Filmed Clinging to Utah Theme Park Ride Before Plunging to His Death

The woman who filmed it thought it was a stunt. A man has been killed after plunging 60ft to the ground from a theme park ride in Utah. The 32-year-old's final moments were captured by a stunned fellow rider who passed him while he was clinging to the outside — and nobody knows how or why he ended up there.
Casper, WYPosted by
My Country 95.5

PHOTOS: Crude Sign in Casper is Raising Eyebrows

Warning: The language used in the photos may not be suitable for all readers. A photo of a former Casper church's signage has gone viral because of its crude nature. The location was formerly the Casper Foursquare Church, which is located on Forest Drive. The sign (which has recently been...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Houston GOP Leader Dies Of Covid-19 After Refusing Vaccine

We all know that many people support Republicans in the great state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have some extremely sad news to report. A Houston-area Republican leader has passed away at the age of 45. Named as Scott Apley, he was a precinct chair for the organization and State Republican Executive Committee. Apley was also a member of the Dickinson city council who was respected amongst his peers and colleagues. He died at the age of 45. In a recent statement, the chairman for the Galveston County organization said:
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Issues Warning As Deadly Virus Found In Texas (And It's Not Covid)

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recently issued a warning about a deadly disease in Texas caused by Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium. Texas hospitals are currently being overwhelmed by Covid-19. Over 50,000 people have already died, and that number is set to rise exponentially over the coming months. So, if you were hoping that Covid-19 would be the only virus in Texas this year, I have bad news.
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

New U.S. COVID cases are up 52%. See where cases are rising the fastest

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. In another sign that this pandemic is far from over, public health and medical experts with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services today recommended booster shots starting next month for Americans already fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers bring chaos to vaccine meeting as they chant ‘Heil Fauci’ and threaten ‘Gates of Hell’ opening

Anti-vaccine campaigners caused chaotic scenes at a local government meeting in California. They came together to vocalise their opposition to the measures being discussed by San Diego officials to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, such as vaccine mandates. At a San Diego County of Board of Supervisor meeting, representatives from numerous...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Poses in Outfit ‘Sustainably Made Here in Puerto Rico’

In addition to being a key part of the success of “American Pickers” over the years, Danielle Colby has other projects going on in her life. One of them is a clothing line. She talked about this in a social media post she shared on Wednesday, Aug. 18. And, according to what the “American Pickers” star also had to say on the matter, this clothing line is made in Puerto Rico. And, it is done in a way that limits waste and helps protect the environment.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Helps Shyne Return To The United States As A Diplomat

In 1999, roughly a year before the release of his debut self-titled album, former Bad Boy rapper Shyne was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment for his infamous New York nightclub altercation with Diddy. In 2001, he was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison, and after being released from prison in 2009, the Belizean rapper was subsequently deported due to being a non-citizen felon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy