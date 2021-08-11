News of the Weird 8/12/21

Surprise! Olympic equestrians competing in the jumping qualifier on Aug. 3 had to overcome a particularly spooky obstacle, the Associated Press reported. The jumps and barriers are decorated in Japanese themes, and next to No. 10 is a lifesize, crouching sumo wrestler that horses and riders approach from behind. “As you come around, you see a big guy’s (butt),” explained British rider Harry Charles. Several of the horses in the competition pulled up before the jump, including Vancouver de Lanlore, ridden by Penelope Leprevost of France. Balking at an obstacle earns penalty points, affecting a team’s entry into the finals. “You know, horses don’t want to see a guy, like, looking intense next to a jump, looking like he’s ready to fight you,” said Teddy Vlock of Israel. But Scott Brash of Britain was nonchalant: “To be honest, you expect (flashy course designs) in the Olympic Games. If it was just plain old jumps, it’d be just like any other week.” UPDATE: On Aug. 6, the AP reported that the sumo wrestler was removed from the obstacle course, along with a nearby patch of cherry trees that riders thought might be spooking the horses.