Accused Killer Tells Police He Was Defending Friday Who Was Being Attacked

(Renville, MN) -- A 26-year-old Renville man facing two counts of second-degree murder has told police he was defending a friend who was being attacked. Julian Daniel Valdez made his initial appearance in Renville County District Court Tuesday. He’s being held on a half-million-dollars bail. Investigators say Valdez shot 31-year-old Pablo Eliazar Gutierrez to death last Thursday night. Gutierrez was angry about a shooting last month in Olivia. Valdez says Gutierrez was grabbing his friend when he shot him in the side. Valdez returns to court later this month.