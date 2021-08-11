Facts for Families: Rounding Up Fresh Blueberries

Yes, you're supposed to wash blueberries, no matter where they came from. But the timing of your rinse matters. To wash or not to wash your produce, that is the common question. But if you're talking about fresh fruit, the answer is almost always yes. Sure, every now and then you get a fruit like banana, guarded from dirt and pesticides by a thick peel. Still, the go-to answer is to wash. And with some small delicate fruit, like bursting-ripe blueberries, washing (and storing), becomes a little more intricate.