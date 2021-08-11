Facts for Families: Rounding Up Fresh Blueberries
I absolutely love blueberries and also when I get to pick them myself! So I wanted to share this article and recipe by Extension Educators Caitlin Mellendorf and Jenna Smith. They say: I got to spend some time a few weeks ago picking blueberries! Put on my hat and UV shirt, brought a bottle of water, and got to pickin’. Thank goodness for taller blueberry bushes so I could take a break from crouching down. Now the question is: what to do with all the fresh blueberries?newsprogress.com
Comments / 0