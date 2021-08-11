U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to Auction off Impounded Deer Stands
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold a silent auction for impounded deer stands and climbing sticks on Saturday, August 21st from 8:30 –11:00 a.m. at the government vehicle compound south of the Lake Shelbyville Administration Building. Approximately 80 climbing sticks and tree stands to include climbing stands, single and buddy ladder stands, portable lock-ons and climbing sticks will be auctioned. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.newsprogress.com
