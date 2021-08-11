Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelbyville, IL

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to Auction off Impounded Deer Stands

By in News Briefs permalink
News Progress
 7 days ago

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold a silent auction for impounded deer stands and climbing sticks on Saturday, August 21st from 8:30 –11:00 a.m. at the government vehicle compound south of the Lake Shelbyville Administration Building. Approximately 80 climbing sticks and tree stands to include climbing stands, single and buddy ladder stands, portable lock-ons and climbing sticks will be auctioned. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.  

newsprogress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelbyville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Shelbyville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Lake Shelbyville#The U S Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Related
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Embassy says US can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport

The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday said it “cannot guarantee safe passage” to the Kabul airport, a reversal from government officials’ assurances Tuesday that they had secured a commitment from the Taliban to not interfere with evacuation efforts. “The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy