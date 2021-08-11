Utilities More Affordable for Illinois’ Households with Low Incomes
On Thursday, July 29, Governor Pritzker signed SB265 into law expanding the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and increasing access to the Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP). The PIPP is a companion program to LIHEAP which addresses utility affordability by allowing qualified participants to pay no more than 6% of their monthly income for electric and gas utility services as well as receive forgiveness of 1/12 of their total utility debt for each on time monthly payment.
