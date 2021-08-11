Booth Library Awarded Grant

RICHMOND — The Virginia Tourism Corporation awarded a total of $30,000 to the Floyd Country Store and SustainFloyd this week as a part of its Recovery Marketing Leverage Program to aid the recovery of the state’s tourism industry in the wake of COVID-19. The Floyd Country Store was awarded $10,000 for its “Bringing the Best of Floyd to IBMA (Phase 1)” initiative, and SustainFloyd was awarded $20,000 to benefit The Floyd Farm Trail, both of which are projects by local groups that could bring visitors to Floyd.