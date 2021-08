The Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa has earned a place in baseball history as the site of the 1989 movie of the same name starring Kevin Costner. On Thursday, the MLB is coming to pay its respects for a historic regular-season game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees. An MLB-ready ballpark was constructed in the corn next to the one that Costner's character Ray Kinsella erected during the famed film and both teams will be in retro 1919 uniforms.