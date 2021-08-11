CAD/JPY Breaks Above Key Area of 88.05

The price of Litecoin (LTC) has hit a series of highs and lows while moving higher. The cryptocurrency has hit a higher high and is now at $188. Today, August 17, 2021, Litecoin has retraced to the previous higher low above $175. If the $175 support holds, the upside momentum will resume. The retracement has decayed and the uptrend continues. Buyers are trying to break the 21-day line SMA, which will drive the cryptocurrency price higher. If the bulls break the recent high at $188, the market will rise above the $192 price level. This explains that the uptrend will continue. However, if the altcoin falls and the bears break below the higher low of $175, the uptrend will be over. The downtrend will continue as the price pattern has been broken with higher highs and higher lows. In the meantime, the altcoin is rising and is trading at $180 at the time of writing.