CAD/JPY Breaks Above Key Area of 88.05

Cover picture for the articleCAD/JPY edged north on Tuesday, breaking above the key resistance (now turned into support) barrier of 88.05. That barrier had been acting as a temporary ceiling for the rate since July 21, and its break has confirmed a forthcoming higher high on both the 4-hour and daily charts, increasing the chances for further advances, at least in the short run.

