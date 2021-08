Express your creative side with a trip to Glen Arbor Arts Center!. The month of August has so many exciting things happening at the Arts Center!. This weekend, August 6th and 7th, will be the 12th annual Plein Air Weekend Paint Out event. Painters from across the Midwest and Michigan will be painting in two outdoor painting competitions, and participating in two exhibitions of original work. The Paint Out exhibit and sale features work by 70 artists, and the public will be able to come out and watch the artists in action.