Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Moderna doubles size of COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study

Phramalive.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) is planning to double the size of an ongoing trial testing its COVID-19 vaccines in children aged six months to less than 12 years. According to updated details on clinical trial record site clinicaltrials.gov, the study will now enroll an estimated 13,275 participants, nearly double the earlier target of 6,975 participants. (https://bit.ly/3ACoHIn)

www.pharmalive.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccine Trial#Reuters#Moderna Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Pharmaceuticalswashingtonnewsday.com

A study found that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is more effective against the Delta Variant than the Pfizer vaccine.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine More Effective Than Pfizer Against Delta Variant: Study. According to a new preprint study published on Sunday, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may be more efficient than Pfizer-in BioNTech’s preventing infection caused by the more contagious Delta version. In the study, which was published on preprint server medRxiv, a...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
hillcountrynews

Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine booster ‘likely’ needed before winter, with study showing ‘robust’ response against delta

Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine booster appears to produce a “robust” antibody response against the fast-spreading delta variant, the company said Thursday as it warned that a third …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
PennLive.com

When will the vaccines be fully approved by FDA?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday it is working to fully approve the COVID-19 vaccines as coronavirus cases continue to rise and vaccination rates drop. A Kaiser Family Foundation survey released this month found that among the one-third of U.S. adults surveyed who are unvaccinated, 16%...
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

FDA Gives Nod to Pfizer’s Tick-Borne Encephalitis Vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Pfizer’s tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) vaccine TICOVAC to prevent TBE in people aged 1 year and older. This approval makes TICOVAC the only FDA-backed vaccine in the U.S. to protect people of all ages against the virus when visiting or living in TBE endemic regions.
Medical & BiotechFast Company

How a Moderna scientist and her team pivoted to make a COVID-19 vaccine

“I’m exhausted, but happy,” says Melissa Moore, who led Moderna’s platform team during the company’s successful effort to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, obtaining FDA emergency use authorization on December 18—less than a year after getting the genetic sequence for novel coronavirus. While most vaccines stimulate an immune response by “showing” the immune system a version of a viral protein, Moderna’s COVID vaccine—as well as that made by Pfizer-BioNTech, greenlit by the FDA just one week earlier—uses specially engineered messenger RNA (mRNA) to deliver the genetic instructions for making these proteins, which are then “manufactured” in the cells of recipient. Moore is a noted RNA researcher who left a faculty position leading a research lab at the University of Massachusetts Medical School to join Moderna in 2016. The company was already shepherding several mRNA-based medicines through clinical trials when COVID hit, including immuno-oncology drugs; a regenerative therapy for heart disease; vaccines for Zika, influenza, and CMV; and personalized cancer vaccines. “We had all the pieces in place,” she says, to be able to pivot successfully to manufacturing a COVID vaccine. Like most senior scientists, “I haven’t used a pipette in 30 years,” Moore says. Rather, she sees her role in helping 140 junior colleagues home in on the questions that will yield useful information, design experiments to answer them, and interpret the results. “A lot of it, too, is looking at what’s already out there in the literature,” Moore says. “So much of creation in art is bringing together things that you didn’t think belong together. And that’s very similar to what we do in science.”
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Pfizer and BioNTech submit early data to FDA for booster Covid-19 shot

Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted Phase I clinical trial data to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to support the assessment of a booster shot of their Covid-19 vaccine, BNT162b2, for potential licensure. The vaccine is currently authorised for emergency use by the FDA to prevent Covid-19 in people...

Comments / 1

Community Policy