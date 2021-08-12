Huge California fire grows; Montana blaze threatens towns

Isaac Slabaugh and Fannie Stutzman are surrounded by smoke from the Richard Spring Fire as it moves toward Ashland, Montana, on Tuesday. The fire burning on and around the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation has grown into Montana's largest blaze so far in 2021. (Mike Clark/The Billings Gazette via AP) — GREENVILLE, Calif. — California's largest single wildfire in recorded history continued to grow Wednesday after destroying more than 1,000 buildings, nearly half of them homes, while authorities in Montana ordered evacuations as a wind-driven blaze roared toward several remote communities.