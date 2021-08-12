Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Huge California fire grows; Montana blaze threatens towns

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsaac Slabaugh and Fannie Stutzman are surrounded by smoke from the Richard Spring Fire as it moves toward Ashland, Montana, on Tuesday. The fire burning on and around the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation has grown into Montana's largest blaze so far in 2021. (Mike Clark/The Billings Gazette via AP) — GREENVILLE, Calif. — California's largest single wildfire in recorded history continued to grow Wednesday after destroying more than 1,000 buildings, nearly half of them homes, while authorities in Montana ordered evacuations as a wind-driven blaze roared toward several remote communities.

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, CA
State
California State
City
Ashland, MT
State
Montana State
Local
California Government
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Nevada#Drought#The Billings Gazette#Ap#The Dixie Fire#The August Complex#Pacific Gas Electric#Bull
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden scrambles to limit damage to credibility from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - When President Joe Biden appeared in the White House East Room on July 8 to stress that the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan was proceeding apace, he declared that a Taliban takeover of the country was not inevitable. Five weeks later, the Taliban is in charge,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy