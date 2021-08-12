Cancel
Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Sends Message to Others 'Navigating Loss' on Actor's Death Anniversary

By Alyssa Fikse
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 11 marked the 7th anniversary of beloved actor Robin Williams' death, and his daughter Zelda marked the tragic occasion with a tweet offering support to others who had dealt with similar loss. "Sending love out there today to all the folks navigating loss," she wrote. "New, old, the connective tissue of that deeply human pain can be hard to bear, but I find it easier sometimes knowing how many others have felt the same sting. We’re not alone."

