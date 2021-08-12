Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Sends Message to Others 'Navigating Loss' on Actor's Death Anniversary

The honest fact is that Howard the Duck was thought to be a great movie idea at one time, but the hard truth that many had to face is that it was a box office flop that Marvel didn’t see coming somehow, though it did become a cult classic as time went on. Strange enough, today it’s actually one of the most prized properties in Marvel’s collection, and it’s just a question of when we’re going to see an interest in redoing the movie in a manner that will allow this iconic character to return to the big screen. But just think of how iconic it would have already been if the character would have been voiced by the late, great Robin Williams. Sadly, Williams quit the movie in the first week of filming for a reason that a lot of people might not fully understand but is completely sound given who Williams was and how he made his living as an actor. Getting Williams to stay on would have been great, but it simply wasn’t possible at one point.