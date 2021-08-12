Presidential election in Zambia: boxing match between two rivals

The images of Afghans chasing an American C-130 plane at the Kabul airport and some plummeting to their deaths will sear the memory of a generation. President Joe Biden chose defeat. He and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan signaled that the White House could turn its back on major non-NATO allies almost overnight. But they did more than that. When enemies moved to attack our allies, these officials preferred to blame the victims rather than reconsider the wisdom of their own policy choices. All U.S. allies should be aware: America does not have their back.