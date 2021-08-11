Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Sustainable Solutions for Your Lawn

By Linda Chalker-Scott
finegardening.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatience is the key ingredient when creating sustainable landscapes that include lawns. The “quick and easy” approach—tilling the soil, working in amendments, rolling the soil to create a level base, and laying down sod held together with plastic mesh—is guaranteed to result in failure over time. These practices and products damage soil structure and add excessive levels of organic matter and nutrients. They also injure and kill soil biota. The mirage of a perfect lawn soon fades when nature begins to repair the damage.

www.finegardening.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Health#Lawns#Soil Test#Lawn Care#Organic Soil#Zones 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Richmond, VANBC12

Keeping your lawn green through summertime heat and drought

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s summertime in Central Virginia, and we’re on your side bringing you all the tips and tricks to make sure your garden stays nice and green. Peggy Singlemann, the director of park operations & horticulture at beautiful Maymont, has the details on the most important steps you can take to prepare your yard for the dog days of summer.
West Jordan, UTkslnewsradio.com

‘Localscapes’ can help your lawn be water-wise

WEST JORDAN, Utah — In this year of statewide drought, much has been said about turf buyback programs, ‘rip the strip,’ or getting ride of lawn and yards — but what about localscapes?. Recently, the governor outlined new strategies and plans to help the drought in a news conference from...
Gardeningfarmforum.net

Dakota gardener: Plant garlic cloves in your garden this September

For the past two years, I have tried growing garlic in my garden. The first year, I had several challenges. The fall was incredibly wet and cold. I also underestimated the amount of competition from self-seeded dill plants. I harvested two really small heads of garlic. I was not discouraged....
GardeningTree Hugger

Give Your Front Yard a Sustainable Makeover

Front yards are often the most underutilized and least valued parts of a property. Even those people who spend a great amount of time perfecting their backyard gardens may neglect the road-facing part of their land. This is something that should change as we transition to a more sustainable way of life. A front yard can be far more than just a boring grass lawn. A front yard, even a small one, can be truly beautiful and abundant, providing plenty of yields for you while aiding the wildlife in your area.
GardeningOne Green Planet

Tips for Planning Your Garden Lawn

The numbers factor in. Nearly 80% of US homes have a lawn — around 18 million acres worth — with 40-odd billion dollars spent every year on maintaining and “improving” them, comprising about three-quarters of the turf grass in the United States. And while a nice swath of grass to picnic on, or to feel beneath bare feet on a dewy spring morning, isn’t a horrible thing, it seems we might find a better use for all that land … or at least some of it.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

How to treat gray fungus leaf spot on your lawn

Q: What is causing the spots on my St. Augustine blades? How can I eliminate them?. A: That’s the fungus gray leaf spot. It most commonly follows application of nitrogen during the hot summer weather. It is a disease that can be controlled by application of either Daconil or Azoxystrobin fungicides to the turf. However, the best long-term solution is to avoid application of nitrogen between June 15 and Sept. 1.
Gardeninghandymantips.org

How to Get Rid Of The Unwanted Weed In Your Lawn: 7 Important Tips

It is important to have a beautifully weed-free lawn. It can be difficult, but with the right tips, it will be easier than you think. Your garden or yard needs attention and care, just like any other part of your home. There are many different ways to get rid of unwanted weeds on your lawn.
Gardeningalmanac.com

Lawn Care Tips: How to Fertilize, Water, Mow, and Seed Your Lawn

Time for summer lawn care! See our tips for a healthy lawn throughout the growing season. As with many plants, they key to growing grass is proper moisture level (watering), feeding (fertilizing), sun exposure, and weed control. As always, the more you let nature do the work for you, the easier it will be. See our tips.
Gardeningfinegardening.com

Lila’s Garden Makeover

Today we’re visiting with Lila Johnson (whose garden we’ve visited before: The Flowers of August). My garden has been featured in the GPOD previously, but after much thought and several bids later, my husband and I moved forward with a landscape makeover in early April 2021. At our ages, 78...
Penobscot County, MEBangor Daily News

Alternative gardens can help make growing more accessible

This story was originally published in 2015. Straw bales. Pallets. Raised beds. When it comes to creating an alternative garden — ones grown above ground — options abound. Some save money while others allow gardeners to accommodate different mobility needs or improve the health of the soil. Regardless, more people...
Lansing, MIfinegardening.com

Conifers in Dale’s Garden

Today Dale Dailey (whom we’ve visited before: Dale’s Garden in 2020) is sharing some special conifers. Coniferous trees and shrubs have a special place in our garden located near Lansing, Michigan. Fortunately, we have enough space for many varieties of larger conifers around the perimeter of the garden, but I have also integrated smaller and dwarf varieties into our ornamental gardens. Following are a few examples.
GardeningFarm and Dairy

How to determine why your fruit tree isn’t producing fruit

My daughter, Vayda, and I spent Saturday evening walking through our backyard inspecting our potatoes, blueberry bushes and fruit trees. We were pleasantly surprised to find small peaches on our peach tree. They’re not ready yet, but we’ll be enjoying them in no time. It took a couple of years...
GardeningPosted by
Great Bend Post

FICK: Using compost

Many gardeners make compost without understanding how to use it around the home. Composthas a number of horticultural applications, which are described below. Fertilization and soil improvement. Organic materials can be added to improve soil looseness and workability. Heavy, tight clay soils benefit from the loosening effects of composted organic materials. In sandy soils, organic material acts as a sponge to hold water and nutrients.Compost contains nutrients plants require. The amount of specific nutrients depends on the types of materials composted and how much water the pile contains. The suggested application rate is 50 to 100 pounds per 100 square feet, which is about ¼ inch of material spread over the entire garden. The best time to apply compost is just before tillage in either the spring or fall to incorporate the compost throughout the root zone. In Kansas, garden soils are often tilled in the fall. Compost made early in the season should be ready by then, or use last year’s compost if you have a two-pile system.
Alabama StateBham Now

7 steps to start your fall garden now, with help from Alabama Extension

You may be wrapping up your summer veggie garden, or you may be fantasizing about going outside to get your own home-grown lettuce for the first time. Either way, Bethany O’Rear, Regional Extension Agent with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, has tips to help you get your fall garden going. Keep reading to learn what this trainer of Master Gardeners recommends.
Johnson County, KSgardnernews.com

Fall series focused on growing organic produce

For many eating homegrown foods is a highlight of summer dining. And for some, there is a desire to grow them organically. To address this topic, Zac Hoppenstedt, Johnson County extension horticulture agent, shared his tips August 4 as part of the Kansas State University Research and Extension Garden Hour.
Home & GardenOne Green Planet

How to Grow Your Own Smoothie Garden

Smoothies make a great meal in a glass. Whether you enjoy the odd one, or you are on a smoothie kick, you might be aware of how expensive it can get having to buy tons of fruit and veggies. That is not to mention the cost of your plant-based milk (if you are going that route), and any extras such as seeds or powders that you like to add.
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

Measuring Nitrogen in Green Manures (Cover Crops)

Hairy vetch ripe seeds, which were used in the study to display kinds of samples and measurements available to breeders (Photo by Sandra Wayman). Both chemical fertilizers and cover crops can help build the nitrogen content in soil. But cover crops come with many other benefits, like improving soil structure and boosting beneficial microbes. Researchers at Cornell University are looking at ways to help breed better cover crops, also known as green manures, that could help farmers in their quest to grow crops in the most sustainable way. Their results were published in Crop Science, a publication of the Crop Science Society of America.
Gardeningasheville.com

The Basics of Soil pH and Lime

Soils in our humid southern climate are naturally acidic and some old-timers often referred to soil needing to be “sweet” for good plant growth. This expression most often relates to the use of lime to correct our acidic soils. Lime is commonly used by farmers and home gardeners to help...

Comments / 0

Community Policy