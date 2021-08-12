The Daily Standard

The Board of Trustees of Franklin Township has been notified that there are weeds and grasses growing on the property at 5200 Grove Drive, Celina, Ohio. They are defined in Section 5579.05 as noxious weeds. Section 1129.27 of the Franklin Township Zoning Code states: In any district other than agriculture districts weeds, grass and similar vegetative matter shall not exceed 8" in height. The Ohio Revised Code and the Franklin Township Zoning Code requires that these weeds and grasses be cut within five days of the receipt of this notice. If they are not cut you must notify the Board of the reason for failure to do so. If they are not cut and no reason is shown for failure to do so, the Board of Trustees will cut the weeds and grasses in accordance with Section 5579.06 and report the expense to the County Auditor to be added to the real estate taxes for the above parcel in compliance with Section 5579.07.