Perseid Meteor Shower reaching its peak

By Nathan Santo Domingo
cbs2iowa.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStargazers around eastern Iowa will have a good chance at seeing numerous shooting stars over the next couple of nights. The Perseid Meteor Shower is reaching its peak, and fortunately, eastern Iowa will be catching a break from showers and storms and will have mainly clear skies Wednesday night into Thursday morning, as well as Thursday night into Friday morning.

