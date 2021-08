Overwatch is one of the most popular shooters on the market, and it’s easy to see why. Not only are the characters bright, colorful, expressive, and able to offer distinct gameplay options from the others, but the barrier to entry is very low. Depending on the character you pick to play as, you don’t even need to be that great at first-person shooters to have a good time. On the other hand, the skill ceiling is tremendously high for players who want to push the limits of their skills and strategies.