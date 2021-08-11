American Kids Get Two-Thirds Of Their Calories From Ultraprocessed Foods, Study Reveals
In 2018, ultraprocessed foods contributed an alarming 67 percent of the total caloric intake of young people in the US, according to a new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Given that the consumption of highly processed foods has been linked to obesity, diabetes and other health issues, the study authors say their findings provide cause for consternation and are calling for greater nutritional guidance.www.iflscience.com
Comments / 0