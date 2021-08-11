Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nutrition

American Kids Get Two-Thirds Of Their Calories From Ultraprocessed Foods, Study Reveals

By Benjamin Taub
IFLScience
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2018, ultraprocessed foods contributed an alarming 67 percent of the total caloric intake of young people in the US, according to a new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Given that the consumption of highly processed foods has been linked to obesity, diabetes and other health issues, the study authors say their findings provide cause for consternation and are calling for greater nutritional guidance.

www.iflscience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Processed Foods#On Children#Junk Foods#American#Ultraprocessed Foods#Jama#Non Hispanic#Mexican Americans#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Nutrition
Related
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Food That Increases Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

Losing weight isn't the only reason you should eat healthily. While there is nothing wrong with wanting to lose a few pounds and feeling good in your skin (as long as you're doing it healthfully, of course), there are so many more healthy reasons to want to eat a good diet that isn't even linked to weight management. In fact, research shows that your diet can be directly correlated to an increased risk of chronic diseases due to inflammatory responses in your body—and it's all based on the types of foods you eat. That's why it's important to understand the worst food that increases inflammation in your body, so that you can fully understand the risks and how consuming this type of food can cause issues over time.
NutritionScience Daily

Ultraprocessed foods now comprise 2/3 of calories in children and teen diets

The calories that children and adolescents consumed from ultraprocessed foods jumped from 61% to 67% of total caloric intake from 1999 to 2018, according to a new study from researchers at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science & Policy at Tufts University. Published August 10, 2021, in JAMA, the study analyzed dietary intake from 33,795 children and adolescents nationwide.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

U.S. Kids Are Eating More ‘Ultraprocessed’ Foods

Last Updated: August 10, 2021. TUESDAY, Aug. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Frozen burgers, pizza pockets and toaster strudel. Energy drinks and sugary sodas. Fruit leather and potato chips. Cookies and cereal bars. Fish sticks and chicken strips. These sorts of quick-pick manufactured foods are considered "ultraprocessed," and dietitians believe...
NutritionNPR

If You Think Your Kids Are Eating Mostly Junk Food, A New Study Finds You're Right

Kids and teens in the U.S. get the majority of their calories from ultra-processed foods like frozen pizza, microwavable meals, chips and cookies, a new study has found. Two-thirds — or 67% — of calories consumed by children and adolescents in 2018 came from ultra-processed foods, a jump from 61% in 1999, according to a peer-reviewed study published in the medical journal JAMA. The research, which analyzed the diets of 33,795 youths ages 2 to 19 across the U.S., noted the "overall poorer nutrient profile" of the ultra-processed foods.
Nutritiondoctorslounge.com

Consumption of Ultraprocessed Food Up Among Youth

Last Updated: August 10, 2021. Findings show that from 1999 to 2018, ultraprocessed food made up the majority of youths' total energy intake. TUESDAY, Aug. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- From 1999 to 2018, the proportion of calories coming from ultraprocessed foods increased among U.S. youths and comprised the majority of their total caloric intake, according to a study in the Aug. 10 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.
NutritionInverse

Is celery a negative-calorie food? A dietician debunks a dangerous myth

If you’ve ever waited in line at a grocery store, then you’ve no doubt been subject to the purgatory that is the check-out lanes’ racks of tabloid and fitness magazines. In addition to evaluating celebrities' beach bodies or speculating over a new romance, these magazines are notorious for marketing get-fit-quick schemes and crash diets. And perhaps no vegetable is so beloved by fad-dieters than celery.
NutritionParents Magazine

Kids Are Eating More Processed Foods Than Ever Before, Study Says

"Ultra-Processed" foods are easy (and tasty!)—but too much may be harmful to health. Here's what parents need to know. Kids are getting the majority of their calories from highly-processed foods—more than ever before, says a new study published in JAMA. Researchers say a diet high in these "ultra-processed" foods might be harmful to health.
Nutritionsyvnews.com

Get nutrients from food, not supplements | Ask the Doctors

Hello again, dear readers, and welcome to the continuation of this month's letters column. Our volume of mail keeps growing, so we'll be adding extra letters columns as needed. -- A reader asked about dietary supplements. "My doctor recently told me to stop taking probiotics and fish oil," he wrote....
Nutritiongoodhousekeeping.com

11 Best Vitamin D Supplements to Take in 2021

As summer turns to fall, and as we start to transition back to the office, our sun exposure starts to diminish, which can mean a drop in vitamin D, which is crucial for overall health. “You may be familiar with vitamin D’s role in keeping bones strong and absorbing calcium, but it has a slew of other important functions and benefits, from supporting immunity and brain health to even regulating blood sugar levels,” says Stefani Sassos, RDN, of the Good Housekeeping Institute.
LifestyleNews Channel 25

Doctor provides tips on getting kids to eat healthy foods

It's a battle that can seem never-ending: getting kids to make healthy food choices, especially eating vegetables. Dr. Nona Djavid, the founder of SoulScale, says if this is happening at your house, it's important to remember you're not alone. “There's so much variety of food that's available to us: the...
Nutritionfoodmanufacturing.com

Study: Nutritional Values Static Despite Reductions on Calories, Salt & Sugar

UK policies that set targets for reductions in salt, sugar and calories have not led to overall improvements in the nutritional value of food products. Research published in the open access journal PLOS ONE evaluates foods produced by the top ten food and beverage companies over a four year period and recommends further policy action be taken to support consumers to eat more healthily.

Comments / 0

Community Policy