Can i bring my wife and kids on a visa after i applied i-130

That 1st bullet in Nam hit the sand a few inches from my face as I lay on my stomach beside that mountain creek so close that it kicked sand in my eyes. At that moment, thinking I would surely die, my only thought was, "What will this do to my mother?" Nowadays, my big worry is how my death will affect my young grandkids because I know how such losses are so much worse at their ages. The thing I am afraid of is long- term hospitalization (because I also know how that is from almost a year in Walter Reed), and MOST IMPORTANTLY, I fear long term disability and rehab because I also know from experience how that is .I selfishly want to have health and independence for as long as possible.