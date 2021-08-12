Cancel
Relationship Advice

Can i bring my wife and kids on a visa after i applied i-130

Cedar Rapids, IA
avvo.com
 6 days ago

Your family may apply for a visitor visa. With an I-130 pending it might not be approved. Is my answer "BEST ANSWER" and/or "HELPFUL"? If so, please acknowledge and mark it so. Mr. Smith has 25 years of successful U.S. immigration law experience with cases just like yours. Still, his response is general in nature, as all the facts are unknown to him, and cannot be construed as legal advice. Please retain immigration counsel to analyze your particular situation in order to receive specific advice. Specific answers requires knowledge of all the pertinent facts of your case. Any answers offered by Mr. Smith on Avvo are of a general nature only, and does not create an attorney-client relationship.

