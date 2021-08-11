Cancel
Crested Butte, CO

Restaurants brace for pinch as student workers go back to school

By Editorial
Crested Butte News
 6 days ago

When ordering food in town this summer, you may have noticed the local employees look a little younger. It’s not your aging eyes playing tricks on you – with local businesses feeling the strains of short staffs this summer, many restaurants in town have hired on local high school and college students. With limited available affordable housing in the Gunnison Valley right now making it challenging to hire on service industry workers, teens have stepped up to the plate to serve the hungry flocks of tourists this summer. However, as students head back to school in the coming weeks, many restaurants are bracing for yet another staffing pinch.

