Genshin Impact shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. In fact they have content planned for years on end, and with the extreme popularity of the game and the recent move to PS5, it’s going to be around for a while. Developer miHoYo has been extremely smart in the way they market this game and have been very responsive with feedback, and swift in terms of development turnarounds. That includes a good cadence of new characters, like this one! Genshin Impact‘s Yoimiya was confirmed today by way of this new trailer: “Queen of Summer on Narukami Island,” as well as this tweet from the studio.