Gunnison County, CO

School district “advocating but not mandating” face masks

By Editorial
Crested Butte News
 6 days ago

Other health protocols will remain intact for students and staff. After weeks of consideration, the Gunnison Watershed School District announced on Monday, August 9 that it will encourage both vaccinations and masking among its eligible student body and staff members as a measure against the ongoing COVID pandemic, but not require either for the start of the 2021/2022 school year. The focus will be on continual ventilation and air filtration practices, on health screenings, on other effective prevention strategies like regular hand washing and on creating a supportive culture for students and staff to make their own decisions about masking at school. The exception is that all buses, whether through the district or otherwise, do require masking, per current federal law.

