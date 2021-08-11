Cancel
Crested Butte, CO

Mt. CB updates short-term rental license regulations

By Editorial
Crested Butte News
 6 days ago

The Mt. Crested Butte town council is making progress on updating the town’s current short-term rental (STR) licensing program to address some of the impacts that STRs have on adjacent properties, public services, public health and safety. The council hopes that this will ultimately improve the town staff’s efficiency and effectiveness in enforcing STRs, as well as improve the quality of life of community members who are affected by neighboring STRs.

