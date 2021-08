For more than a generation, America has underinvested in the public goods that are the foundation of our economic growth: infrastructure, education, childcare. Our funding for them has been on a downward trajectory for nearly forty years. In 2019, it was about three-quarters of what it was in the 1970s. On Tuesday, the United States Senate began to turn the page on this unfortunate chapter in our economic history and, with two pieces of legislation, started building the economy that Americans should – and can – have.