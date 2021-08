Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cree, Inc. fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. [Operator instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Tyler Gronbach, vice president of investor relations. Please go ahead.