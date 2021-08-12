14-year-old spent 5 days on oxygen after getting Covid-19
Angel Baker's 14-year-old daughter, Marionna, had to be put on oxygen for five days after contracting Covid-19. CNN's Gary Tuchman reports from her hospital room.www.thepress.net
Angel Baker's 14-year-old daughter, Marionna, had to be put on oxygen for five days after contracting Covid-19. CNN's Gary Tuchman reports from her hospital room.www.thepress.net
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.https://www.thepress.net/
Comments / 0