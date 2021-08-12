14-year-old spent 5 days on oxygen after getting Covid-19

ORANGE (CBSLA) — After 15 members of one Orange County family came down with COVID-19 in mid-June — contracted they believe at an indoor birthday party — the youngest of the group is still suffering aftereffects, even after recovering from the virus itself. August 2021. (Credit: family photo) 14-year-old Daniel Salinas developed COVID-19 psychosis, his family told CBSLA Sunday. It is a condition that can cause psychiatric symptoms, including hallucinations, in some COVID-19 patients after other symptoms have abated. Salinas’ mother, Wilma Singh, said shortly after her son recovered from COVID-19, she began to notice his behavior change. On Aug. 1, her son...