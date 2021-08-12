Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

14-year-old spent 5 days on oxygen after getting Covid-19

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Angel Baker's 14-year-old daughter, Marionna, had to be put on oxygen for five days after contracting Covid-19. CNN's Gary Tuchman reports from her hospital room.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
777
Followers
21K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxygen#Covid 19#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
CNN

A 14-year-old girl spent 5 days on oxygen at a Missouri hospital, illustrating the growing problem of children not being vaccinated for Covid-19

(CNN) — Angel Baker's 14-year-old daughter, Marionna, had to be put on oxygen for five days after contracting Covid-19. Baker told CNN Marionna's symptoms began July 26 with complaints of headaches and feeling tired. Things kicked into high gear on August 2 when she said she couldn't breathe. But after a trip to urgent care and being prescribed medication, Baker said her daughter could not breathe at all the next day.
Posted by
CBS LA

Exclusive: 14-Year-Old Orange County Boy Hospitalized For COVID-19 Psychosis

ORANGE (CBSLA) — After 15 members of one Orange County family came down with COVID-19 in mid-June — contracted they believe at an indoor birthday party — the youngest of the group is still suffering aftereffects, even after recovering from the virus itself. August 2021. (Credit: family photo) 14-year-old Daniel Salinas developed COVID-19 psychosis, his family told CBSLA Sunday. It is a condition that can cause psychiatric symptoms, including hallucinations, in some COVID-19 patients after other symptoms have abated. Salinas’ mother, Wilma Singh, said shortly after her son recovered from COVID-19, she began to notice his behavior change. On Aug. 1, her son...
Orange County, CAPosted by
IBTimes

14-Year-Old Develops COVID-19 Psychosis As Aftereffect Of Virus

A 14-year-old boy from Orange County, Calif., has developed COVID-19 psychosis – a rare aftereffect of a coronavirus infection he suffered in mid-June. Daniel Salinas developed COVID-19 psychosis after recovering from the virus his family believes he, along with 15 members of his family, contracted at an indoor birthday party, KCAL a CBS affiliate out of Los Angeles, reported.
Public Healthkfgo.com

German panel recommends all 12-17-year-olds get COVID-19 shot

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s vaccine advisory committee updated its guidance on Monday to recommend that all children and adolescents aged 12-17 be given a COVID-19 vaccine, citing further safety data and increased risks posed by the more infectious Delta variant. The committee, known as STIKO, had previously recommended that only...
Scrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Posted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public Healthcityxtramagazine.com

'This Is Your Fault': Greg Abbott Slammed For Asking Hospitals To Delay Surgeries While Refusing Mask Mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday took actions to respond to the surge of coronavirus in his state as he continued to refuse to take any actions to slow the spread. On Monday, CNN reported that the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Commerce and the Texas Health Hospital in Rockwall temporarily closed their emergency rooms due to the surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Lauren Boebert jokes about Afghans falling from US plane

Republican representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado is facing a massive backlash online for her insensitive joke about Afghans who fell off a US military plane on Monday in their desperation to get out of the strife-torn country.In a tweet, accompanying the video of hundreds of Afghan men swarming a US military plane as it taxied on the runway, Ms Boebert said: “At least they won’t have to read mean tweets.”Reports said that several men fell to their deaths after the plane took off.She also appeared to root for the Taliban that took control of Afghanistan two days ago by...
California Statewashingtonnewsday.com

According to a poll, around half of California’s vaccinated residents believe unvaccinated people irritate them.

According to a poll, around half of California’s vaccinated residents believe unvaccinated people irritate them. In less than a month, Californians will vote on whether or not to remove Governor Gavin Newsom from office, but a majority of them claimed they support COVID-19 mandates and oppose unvaccinated people’s decisions. Despite...

Comments / 0

Community Policy