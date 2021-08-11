Cancel
Rexford Industrial Announces $115.2 Million Of Investment Activity

By Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced the acquisition of three industrial properties comprised of a 5.8 acre redevelopment site, a 107,023 SF industrial building and a 22.3 acre industrial outdoor storage site for an aggregate purchase price of $115.2 million. The acquisitions were funded using cash on hand.

