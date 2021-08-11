Prescott (shoulder) won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Cardinals, but he is traveling to Phoenix with his teammates, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. It could be taken as a small sign of progress after Prescott stayed back in Texas last week while the Cowboys traveled to Ohio for the Hall of Fame Game. He's scheduled for another MRI on Monday, but it isn't indicative of a setback, with Prescott even saying he'd be able to play this weekend if the Cowboys had a regular-season contest. The current issue with Prescott's throwing shoulder has overtaken last year's severe ankle injury as the primary concern for fantasy managers, as the 28-year-old QB is otherwise set up for success, boasting dual-threat skills in a fast-paced offense that has Amari Cooper (foot), CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup as the starting trio at wide receiver.