Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Why Chez Mellusi picked the Badgers and the hope he brings to the running back group

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW cbartholomew@madison.com
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 6 days ago

Paul Chryst had a winning lottery ticket in his pocket for a time this spring and summer, but he waited to cash it in. It wasn’t a scratch-off or the Powerball, rather it was a recruiting win in the form of Chez Mellusi, a running back who was in the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons at Clemson. Mellusi had a number of suitors, and University of Wisconsin running backs coach Gary Brown was one of the first to contact the former four-star prospect after he entered the portal.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
778
Followers
21K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Chryst
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Corey Clement
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Badger#College Football Playoff#University Of Wisconsin#Clemson#Badgers#Powerball#Uw#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Footballsaturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reveals reason for Jahleel Billingsley's recent practice absences

Alabama TE Jahleel Billingsley was projected to have a bigger role in the Crimson Tide offense in 2021. However, when fall practices started, Billingsley wasn’t taking the field with his teammates. A few days ago, coach Nick Saban addressed the absences, but didn’t provide any specifics. After practice on Wednesday,...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Schedule News

This season, Notre Dame football returns to independence after joining the ACC for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. A challenging schedule awaits the Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly’s team, which is ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll, has four games scheduled against top-15 opponents. They’ll face No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 15 USC.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Release Wide Receiver.

The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Pace made a roster move on Tuesday morning. As teams across the NFL continue to trim down rosters from 90 to 85, the Bears dropped another one. The latest casualty is former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy. Hardy joins fellow wide receiver...
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football: These teams are most likely to beat OSU this year

The Ohio State football team does not lose often, but even for the Buckeyes, the possibility of defeat exists. So who on the 2021 schedule is most likely to pull off a win?. Ryan Day has run through two iterations of the Big Ten schedule and come out unscathed both times. His Buckeyes are favored to win each game on their schedule again in 2021, but that does not mean he will automatically go back to Indianapolis with another zero in the loss column. The games are played on the field as they say.
Buford, GAgwinnettprepsports.com

Buford star Jake Pope commits to Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban

One of the state’s most coveted football recruits made his college decision Monday night in front of family and friends at Buford High School. Buford senior Jake Pope committed to Alabama and head coach Nick Saban during a gathering in the Wolves’ team meeting room that was brodcast live by Fox 5 Atlanta. He chose the Crimson Tide over his other finalists Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Ohio State.
NFLchatsports.com

Houston Texans Roster News: Nick Caserio Brings in Another Running Back

Your Houston Texans currently have nine linebackers on the roster, and five more stashed away on the defensive line. 14 must be where Nick Caserio said “we have enough!”. With only seven running backs on the roster, the Texans rookie general manager picked up the phone and made a call to another rock tooter, Darius Jackson.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Urban Meyer Identifies Tim Tebow’s Biggest Issue Right Now

Tim Tebow is fighting an uphill battle in his attempt to make the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the former quarterback turned tight end has impressed at times in training camp. Still, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer revealed that his former college football star is fighting one main issue at the moment.
Wisconsin Statex1071.com

Chez Mellusi calls Wisconsin a “good fit” for him

MADISON, Wis. — It didn’t take long for Chez Mellusi to realize Wisconsin was where he wanted to be. In fact it took the former Clemson running back less than 6 hours to commit to Paul Chryst after his visit to Madison on June 1. Now 6 practices in, Mellusi...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Reacts To Justin Fields’ NFL Debut

Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Fields crossed paths in college football only once. But they met on the football field as members of the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears respectively yesterday. And Tua liked what he saw from Fields. Speaking to the media after the Bears beat the Dolphins 20-13, Tua...
NFLSpartanburg Herald-Journal

ACC running backs to watch as new group prepares to take spotlight

It’s time for a new group of running backs to lead the ACC. The league’s all-time leading rusher, Travis Etienne from Clemson, rewrote the record books before he was selected in the first round of the NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. But it’s not just Etienne that is gone....
Tennislampasasdispatchrecord.com

Badger athletes back to work as fall practices begin

Practice is officially underway for Badger fall sports as the new school year and seasons are merely days away. Athletes with the cross country, volleyball and football teams were on the high school football field and track early Tuesday morning, getting work in before the sun had fully risen. The tennis team will begin practice on Aug. 10. The volleyball and football teams are conducting…

Comments / 0

Community Policy