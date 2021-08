There’s always been one thing I don’t think I could ever try, flying. I’ve BEEN flown before, but taking controls is another story. Well, it’s something Luke Bryan wanted to try! His mom LeClaire shared a clip of herself and Luke’s wife Caroline sitting in a chopper ready for takeoff, and in the background you hear Luke say, “About 15 seconds ’til we got air.” The caption says, “My first helicopter ride. Luke’s flying us. Real pilot also here. Damn, I shoulda went shopping.” Would you be brave enough to try flying yourself?