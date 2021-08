DaBaby has offered another apology to the LGBT+ community following his remarks at last week’s Rolling Loud festival.His first apology, in which he said “apologies for being me” was met with further backlash online with the likes of Dua Lipa and Elton John speaking out against the rapper.Now, he has offered a more sincere apology via Instagram.“I want to apologise to the LGBT+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologise for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I knew education on this is important. Love to all. God bless. – DaBaby.”He also wrote: “Social...