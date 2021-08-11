Blue Bird Type C and D electric buses come standard with Nuvve’s V2G platform integration

Nuvve and Blue Bird Announce Plans to Expand Partnership and Utilize Levo's Fleet-as-a-Service Leasing Model to Make Electric School Buses More Affordable. SAN DIEGO and FORT VALLEY, Ga., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nuvve) (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform, and Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leading American-made independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, announced today their plan to deploy the extensive financing capabilities from Levo Mobility LLC (Levo), Nuvve's recently formed joint venture with Stonepeak Partners LP, across Blue Bird's distribution network, allowing customers to lease V2G electric school buses, related charging infrastructure, and energy management for an attractive flat monthly fee with no upfront costs. The Nuvve and Blue Bird partnership expansion also makes V2G ubiquitous in the electric school bus market by integrating Nuvve V2G charging infrastructure within the Blue Bird manufacturing and distribution network.