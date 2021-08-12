Cancel
Lynchburg, VA

Rep. Ben Cline talks infrastructure and supporting another Trump candidacy if he runs

By Mark Spain
WSET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — 6th District Congressman Ben Cline is not shy about expressing his conservative roots especially on infrastructure. "It's Bernie Sanders' wish list. As chairman of the budget committee, he is coordinating a lot of that over in the Senate. He has put a lot of his priorities in there including amnesty for illegal immigrants, something that is not gonna get a lot of support," said Cline.

