Brewers' Corbin Burnes Ties MLB Record With 10 Consecutive Strikeouts vs. Cubs
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes tied an MLB record with 10 consecutive strikeouts during his appearance against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. Per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, that mark has been reached twice before. New York Mets ace Tom Seaver got it done on April 22, 1970 against the San Diego Padres, and Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola did so versus the New York Mets on June 25, 2021.bleacherreport.com
Comments / 0