Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers' Corbin Burnes Ties MLB Record With 10 Consecutive Strikeouts vs. Cubs

By Paul Kasabian
Bleacher Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes tied an MLB record with 10 consecutive strikeouts during his appearance against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. Per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, that mark has been reached twice before. New York Mets ace Tom Seaver got it done on April 22, 1970 against the San Diego Padres, and Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola did so versus the New York Mets on June 25, 2021.

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Schwindel
Person
Tom Seaver
Person
Matt Duffy
Person
Aaron Nola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs#Mlb Com#The San Diego Padres#The New York Mets#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Cubs to release former Phillie Jake Arrieta

Former Philadelphia Phillies starter Jake Arrieta has been placed on unconditional release waivers by the Chicago Cubs, ending his second stint with the team and calling into question his future in the sport. Arrieta returned to the Cubs — five years after helping them to win a World Series —...
MLBBrookings Register

Burnes fans 10-straight to tie MLB record

CHICAGO (AP) – Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes struck out 10 straight batters, tying the major league record and leading the Brewers past the Chicago Cubs 10-0 Wednesday night. A first-time All-Star this year, Burnes finished with a career-high 15 strikeouts in eight innings on a steamy night at Wrigley Field.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Cubs vs Brewers Odds, Bets: Brandon Woodruff O/U 7.5 Strikeouts

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Brandon Woodruff O/U 7.5 Strikeouts vs. Cubs. No team is striking out more than the...
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Corbin Burnes vs. Jake Arrieta

The Chicago Cubs have lost 8 of their past 10 games, including six in a row, bringing them to a season-high 11 games under .500. And that’s before they face Corbin Burnes tonight with Jake Arrieta on the mound. Chicago Cubs Lineup:. 1. Rafael Ortega, CF. 2. Willson Contreras, C.
MLBcubsinsider.com

The Rundown: No Last Dance for ’16 Cubs, Time to Close Book on Arrieta, Burnes Ties MLB Record, Field of Dreams Game Set for Tonight

“Kicking around on a piece of ground in your hometown, waiting for someone or something to show you the way.” – Pink Floyd, Time. Can October get here fast enough? There was time we’d be saying that in anticipation of the postseason, but I think we are all in agreement that we want this dreadful season to end. I know I’ve had enough and our beloved North Side baseballers are making it difficult to find any positives to write about.
MLBYuma Daily Sun

Chicago Cubs to visit the Miami Marlins

Chicago Cubs (52-67, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (50-67, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (5-4, 4.27 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -135, Cubs +115; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Ian Happ and the Cubs will...
MLBUS News and World Report

Jake Arrieta Catches on With Padres After Release by Cubs

DENVER (AP) — Jake Arrieta caught on with a playoff contender after getting released by the Chicago Cubs, signing a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres on Monday. The former NL Cy Young Award winner is expected to make his first start for San Diego on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Padres to fill void in rotation with Jake Arrieta

DENVER — The Padres reached into the free agent veteran storehouse to address a desperate need for starting pitchers and came out with Jake Arrieta, a former Cy Young winner who fell on hard times and was released five days ago. “I wouldn’t be here if they didn’t have a...
MLBClayton News Daily

Padres sign RHP Jake Arrieta to minor-league deal

The San Diego Padres signed veteran right-handed pitcher Jake Arrieta to a minor-league contract on Monday to bolster their pitching staff for the stretch run. Padres manager Jayce Tingler told reporters that the plan is for Arrieta to start Wednesday's road game against the Colorado Rockies. Arrieta was released by...
MLBDaily Telegram

Baseball: Brewers rebound to shut out Pirates in nightcap

Rowdy Tellez and Avisail Garcia homered, and four Brewers pitchers combined for a four-hitter as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday, Aug. 14. It was a contrast to the first game, which Pittsburgh won 14-4, pounding out 19 hits...
MLBESPN

LEADING OFF: Red Sox-Yanks twinbill, Cabrera tries for 500

A look at whats happening around the majors today:. The Yankees host the Red Sox in a day-night doubleheader as the longtime rivals jostle for playoff position. Boston holds one of two AL wild-card spots, but New York is only two games behind after winning 10 of 13 heading into the three-game series.
MLBBleacher Report

MLB Players Trending Up Who Deserve Your Attention

Austin Riley is one of baseball's best hitters right now.Associated Press. With only about six weeks left in the 2021 Major League Baseball season, everyone should have a good sense of which players are this year's top stars. Heck, dozens were named All-Stars just last month. Well, this article is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy