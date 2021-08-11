Gov. Greg Abbott responds to San Antonio, other cities defying mask order
Gov. Greg Abbott has formally responded to local governments and school districts that are defying his executive order banning face mask mandates. In a news release on August 11, Abbott announced any school district, public university, or local government official that decides to defy the order will be taken to court. He notes the Texas Disaster Act states that the governor has the power to guide the state through emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.www.mrt.com
