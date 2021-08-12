Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

China investors turn to renewables, chips, to avoid regulators’ attention

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Investors in China are turning to semiconductors, renewable energy and consumer-focused firms in the belief they offer safe-harbour from a blizzard of regulatory action that has battered confidence and forced funds to overhaul their portfolios. Money managers view months of crackdowns that have hammered shares in...

whbl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Murdoch
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Alex Wolf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Stocks#Mutual Funds#Reuters#Communist Party#Crosshairs#Tencent#Jp Morgan Private Bank#Citi Private Bank#Morgan Stanley#Asia#Msci China
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan puts China firmly on leadership hook

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The fall of the U.S.-backed government in Kabul is an historic moment in Beijing. President Xi Jinping has long argued that Asian security should be managed by Asians. Now the pressure is on to show that China can help stabilise Afghanistan economically while protecting Chinese investments nearby. He has his work cut out.
Economywtaq.com

Japan sees peril in U.S. chip hub to counter China

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is worried that U.S. plans to pour billions of dollars into chip manufacturing to fend off China could finish off what’s left of a Japanese semiconductor industry that once dominated the world. After “three lost decades”, according to Japan’s industry ministry, the country’s share of global...
Marketsu.today

Bank of China Shuts Down 11 Crypto Trading Companies

The Shenzhen branch of the People's Bank of China is going after illegal forex and cryptocurrency trading companies and has shut down 11 companies that are working in the trading and financial industry or with digital assets, Cnstock reports. The subgroup of the People's Bank of China formed a list...
Economymoneyweek.com

Regulatory crackdowns drive investors to China’s chipmakers

It has been a volatile few months for Chinese markets. Beijing has cracked down on a host of different industries providing one regulatory shock after another for investors. But while many companies, such as fintech and tech companies, have been hit hard by regulatory intervention, other companies, such as semiconductor companies, have thrived.
Marketsinvesting.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 17.08.21

South African markets closed in the red yesterday, as the release of weaker than expected economic data from China and the continued surge in the coronavirus infections dampened investor morale. Mining sector companies, Anglo American (JO: AMSJ ), BHP Group (JO: BHPJ ) and African Rainbow Minerals (JO: ARIJ )...
Marketsbaltimorenews.net

BlackRock encourages investors to lift allocations to China's markets

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- World leading asset manager BlackRock has called on investors to lift allocations to China's markets. The New York-based investment house's internal think-tank suggested "the higher allocations to Chinese stocks and debt as the country's capital markets" had boomed "in size and sophistication," according to a recent report by The Financial Times (FT).
Energy Industrygetmarketreport.com

China No Longer Needs So Much Oil And Brent Pays For It Dearly

Oil futures fell more than 4% this Monday, thus extending the heavy losses of the past week. There are three reasons that are driving black gold to fall sharply: the recent strength of the US dollar, concerns about the new restrictions related to the coronavirus in Asia and the loss of momentum of the Chinese economy (lower growth will mean lower consumption of oil) could halt the global recovery in fuel demand.
RetailPosted by
Reuters

China blue-chips slip as growth outlook falters

SHANGHAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China blue-chips slipped on Monday after disappointing economic data raised fresh concerns over the outlook for the world’s second-largest economy, but expectations of more policy support to bolster a wobbly recovery put a floor under the drop. ** China’s factory output and retail sales growth...
Economyinvesting.com

Analysis-Valuing China assets no easy task after $1 trillion wipeout

LONDON (Reuters) - Any veteran investor will tell you that financial markets overshoot when trouble hits, but what if that market is the world's second-largest economy and the government has decided the rules of the game have changed?. China's months-long regulatory crackdown https://www.reuters.com/world/china/education-bitcoin-chinas-season-regulatory-crackdown-2021-07-27 has included big names in e-commerce, the...
BusinessSun-Journal

China’s faltering economic recovery adds to global growth risks

China’s economy slowed more than expected in July, adding to signs that the global recovery is coming under pressure as the delta virus variant snarls supply chains and undermines consumer confidence. Retail sales were hit by tough new virus restrictions introduced toward the end of the month to contain fresh...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan eases as geopolitical turmoil hurts fragile sentiment

SHANGHAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China's yuan edged lower against a firmer dollar on Tuesday, as political tension in Afghanistan hurt already fragile market sentiment. Signs of economic slowdown in China have piled downside pressure on the yuan this week, and developments in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized the capital Kabul increased risk aversion in global markets to lift the dollar and drag the yuan lower. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4765 per dollar, 48 pips or 0.07% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4717. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4781 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4796 at midday, 46 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Despite the recent deterioration in market sentiment, traders said falls in the yuan were rather limited, as investors await minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting due on Wednesday and the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium next week for clues on the timing of Fed tapering. The annual conference of central bankers could "have a greater impact on global financial markets", said Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank. "Some market participants are waiting for the Fed to reveal signals on pulling back on bond buying. And now it's the calm before the storm," Sun said, expecting the yuan to trade in a range of 6.45 to 6.49 per dollar in the near term. Ming Ming, head of fixed income research at Citic Securities, said Fed's recent guidance on market expectation could avoid "taper tantrum" this time. "Persistent trade surplus and foreign capital inflows since the pandemic have supported China's FX reserves and adequate preparations for the subsequent pressure on the yuan," Ming said in a note. Investor hopes for more easing measures to underpin the Chinese economy rose again after Premier Li Keqiang told a cabinet meeting on Monday that China would step up "cross-cyclical" adjustments, keep economic operations within a reasonable range, and make good use of local government debt to spur effective investment. "We expect local government bond issuance to accelerate and public spending to pick up. In terms of monetary policy, we expect the PBOC to keep liquidity ample and provide targeted credit support for SMEs and those sectors in difficulty," economists at BNP Paribas said in a note. In global markets, the dollar index rose to 92.709 by midday from the previous close of 92.622, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4814 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4765 6.4717 -0.07% Spot yuan 6.4796 6.475 -0.07% Divergence from 0.05% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.75% Spot change since 2005 27.73% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.72 98.64 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.709 92.622 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4814 -0.03% * Offshore 6.6629 -2.80% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
BusinessICIS Chemical Business

India’s Reliance shares gain on report of advanced talks with Aramco

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Shares in Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) traded higher on Monday following a Bloomberg report of a planned all-stock deal worth up to $25bn with Saudi Aramco for a 20% stake in the Indian conglomerate’s oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business. The deal may be finalised in the coming weeks, according to Bloomberg,...
Energy Industrykdal610.com

S.Korea, Chinese refiners snap up U.S. sour crude -sources

NEW YORK/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – South Korean and Chinese refiners have snapped up at least 5 million barrels of U.S. Mars crude loading in September, taking advantage of lower prices in recent weeks, industry sources said. Ongoing production restraint by Middle East producers and a delayed return of Iranian barrels to...
MarketsFOXBusiness

Cryptocurrency investor warns government oversight could create ‘bad regulation’

Chamber of Digital Commerce Chairman and cryptocurrency investor Matthew Roszak reacted to Lionel Messi receiving crypto payments from his transfer contract on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" Friday. Roszak said as more public figures like Messi enter the crypto market, it creates the potential for "bad" government regulation. MATTHEW ROSZAK:...
Marketswashingtonnewsday.com

China Regulation, Stocks Mixed Tracking Data

Stock markets were slightly moved on Thursday as traders reacted to data from both sides of the Atlantic, as well as China’s ambitions to tighten regulation across a wider range of industries. Following news that Britain’s economy rebounded 4.8 percent in the second quarter as it began to escape from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy