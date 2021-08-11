Nature’s Antifreeze

We have never experienced the kind of terrible air quality as we have in the past two weeks with some of the highest particulate readings on record. Fires burning in Ontario, just across the border and a wind from the north is blowing the smoke into our state. Earlier it was the fires from the western U.S. that were sending their smoke our way, causing the sun to turn into a red ball at sunrise and sunset, but this Canadian smoke is seriously impacting our quality of life as the particulate matter is hazardous to our health, especially for those with respiratory or cardiac illnesses. To make matters worse, driving and use of other gasoline powered lawn and garden equipment just adds to the level of air pollution.